WATCH: Does Les Miles have a case against LSU? 37 vacated wins justified, or “a blot on his good name”?

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 20, 2024 | Former LSU football head coach Les Miles has filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming that he is seeking an “appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation.” Does he have a case? And should the university have discussed this matter with him before handing down the decision to vacate 37 wins from his record? Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo discuss the lawsuit with legal analyst Tim Meche.

