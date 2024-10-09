WATCH: Chris Low of ESPN.com breaks down a weekend of upsets, and provides a preview of LSU vs. Ole Miss

No. 9 Missouri, blown out 41-10 at No. 25 Texas A&M. No. 4 Tennessee, beat 19-14 at Arkansas. And most surprisingly, top-ranked Alabama, losing 40-35 at Vanderbilt. Saturday, October 5th was a shocking day for college football, with fans witnessing the most upset-filled weekend since November 2016. However, this year is different than previous seasons due to the new college football playoff structure, and while two SEC losses may have spelled certain doom in the past, the path to the playoffs is now much wider. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne sit down with ESPN.com’s Chris Low to break down the past weekend, and look forward to the next, when Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers return to Tiger Stadium to face off against Ole Miss in what promises to be an early SEC heavyweight battle.
