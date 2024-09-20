UCLA at LSU was a good idea when the game was set up, but the Bruins could be in a world of hurt now

David Woods of the 247 Bruin Report in Los Angeles covers UCLA football and has for several years. Woods tells Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne that the Bruins are in a dark place coming off of a 41-13 shellacking in the Rose Bowl against Indiana in its first-ever Big 10 game, but that even though the offense under Eric Bienemy and the whole team under new head coach DeShaun Foster have not shown the ability to get out of their own way yet this season, he believes all hope is not lost as they venture into Tiger Stadium to take on No. 16 LSU in the Bruins first-ever game in Louisiana. The Bruins do have talent, rated No. 29 in the country talent-wise, and they could rally around how meaningful a good showing against the Tigers could have a huge impact on UCLA moving forward. He says it could happen. But, Woods says, it probably won’t. Former head coach Chip Kelly, now the OC at Ohio State drove a stake into the heart of the football program at UCLA and now its on life support, Woods says. But they will no doubt talk about a lot about Ed O’s Sissy Blue comment from 2021 and hope to replicate that upset win this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, he said.
