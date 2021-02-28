Tinaya X 2 = LSU women’s soccer win Sunday at South Alabama

Trailing South Alabama 1-0 at the half on Sunday, LSU and its leading scorer went to work.

Tinaya Alexander scored twice in the second half to rally the Tigers for a 2-1 road victory over the Jaguars.

LSU (4-7-3) finished a two-match trip to the state of Alabama, opening with a 0-0 draw Friday in two overtimes at Southeastern Conference foe Auburn.

After starting the season back in fall 2-7-2, the Tigers are now 4-7-3 including 2-0-1 in the spring. They are 4-1-1 in their last six matches dating back to Southeastern Conference tournament last November.

Despite a decided edge in shots 10-3 and shots on goal 6-2 in the first half, LSU trailed 1-0 at halftime after conceding a South Alabama goal in the 12th minute.

Junior Savannah Mills found Alexander with a diagonal cross to the back post where Alexander was able to head in a goal past USA goalie Allison Luckhardt into the back of the net for a 1-1 tie in the 53rd minute.

Alexander gave her team the lead for good in the 69th minute with a penalty kick for her seventh goal of the season.

The Tigers outshot the Jaguars 14-9 for the game and 8-5 in shots on goal.

Goalie Mollee Swift played the entire way in frame for LSU and had four saves after totaling seven for the Tigers against Auburn.

LSU doesn’t return to action until March 12 at home against Dallas Baptist University at 1 p.m. The Tigers previously scheduled match against Southeastern Louisiana on March 5 was cancelled.