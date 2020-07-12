Tigers get Class of 2021 LB commitment from Maryland

LSU continues to paint with a broad brush when it comes to putting together its Class of 2021 – one coach Ed Orgeron hopes will eventually be a masterpiece.

Cross off the state of Maryland – the 10th state represented in LSU’s current recruiting class – when four-star inside linebacker Greg Penn III of DeMatha High in Hyattsville announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday on his social media account.

“Their track record with linebackers and getting them to the next level is really unbelievable the last couple of years,” Penn said to 247Sports.com “I really want to be a part of that.”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Penn, the nation’s No. 94 overall prospect and sixth-ranked inside linebacker by Rivals.com, selected LSU over other finalists Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

First-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini took the lead role in Penn’s recruiting process, helping the Tigers secure their 16th overall commitment and ninth from a defensive prospect.

“They say I can play all linebacker spots,” Penn said of LSU’s move to the 4-3 under Pelini. “Where I come in and pick up the scheme the most is where I will play. I can play all three (linebacker) spots. It really doesn’t matter. They like my versatility and the way I can move and how I run sideline to sideline.

“As soon as coach Pelini got the job, he hit me up and told me he was going to be coming after me,” Penn said. “He loves my film and loves what I can do. Our relationship really just grew from there. He got close with my mom and dad and that relationship kept growing and I felt comfortable with him. Our relationship grew and I wanted to play for him.”

The addition of Penn also gave LSU a bump to fifth in 247Sports’ national recruiting rankings. The Tigers have the second-highest rated class in the SEC, trailing only fourth-ranked Tennessee, which has 23 commitments.

Over the past two weeks LSU’s made a concerted effort to trying to solidify the future of its defense.

LSU’s garnered commitments defensive prospects this month such as defensive ends/outside linebacker Naquan Brown of Virginia Beach, VA. and Keanu Koht of Vero Beach, Fla.

Penn, who has been selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game, got his first taste of LSU’s Tiger Stadium during last season’s magical run to a 15-0 record and national championship when the Tigers prevailed 42-28 over Florida.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic which has prohibited on-campus recruiting such as unofficial visits, Penn reached out to friend and LSU freshman safety Jordan Toles of Baltimore for further affirmation on the Tigers program.

“I talked to (Toles) and he loves it down there,” Penn said. “It’s really crazy. Growing up, you never think you will be going to LSU. It makes me speechless. Being where I am from a lot of kids don’t make it out of this area because of what goes on with violence and stuff like that. So, I am blessed to have this opportunity.”