Tiger Rag High 5: LSU’s best all-time individual single performance

Welcome to the 17th category of our Tiger Rag High Five, the best all-time individual single performance.

A 15-member media panel with a collective 582 years of sports journalism experience picked LSU’s five best athletes, coaches, moments, and individual game and season performances in 21 categories covering all present and past sports.

Voters on the panel were provided information of six to 10 nominees and were asked to rank one through five. The panel voters could also write-in their own candidates.

Scoring was tallied as 5 points for a first-place vote, 4 for second-place, 3 for third-place, 2 for second place and 1 for last-place. Ties were not broken.

The winner of the best-ever LSU individual single performance is. . .

Joe Burrow vs. Oklahoma football in 2019 CFP semifinals, 68 votes (11 first-place votes)

2. Pete Maravich scores 69 vs. Alabama basketball in 1970, 47 (3)

Scored his career-high, the third of his four 60-point plus LSU games, in a 106-104 road loss

3. Xavier Carter wins four events in 2006 NCAA track championship meet, 54

LSU star became the first person to accomplish this feat since legendary Jesse Owens

4. Kristin Schmidt starts and pitches all five 2004 Women’s College World Series softball games including three in one day, 14

Won 3, lost 2, threw 634 pitches in 40.2 innings including 399 pitches in 20.2 innings in 12 hours

5. Shaquille O’ Neal triple-double vs. Loyola-Marymount basketball 1990, 12

Shaq had 20 points, 24 rebounds and 12 blocked shots in 148-141 overtime win

Here’s Burrow’s story vs. Oklahoma:

What does a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback say after his team wins a College Football Playoff semifinal game by 35 points in which he becomes the first player in FBS bowl history responsible for eight touchdowns?

“To be honest, it wasn’t my sharpest game,” said LSU QB Joe Burrow after throwing seven touchdowns (all in the first half) and running for another in the Tigers’ 63-28 2019 semifinal destruction of Oklahoma this past December using the Sooners as a doormat to becoming national champions.

Never mind Burrow, who had 515 yards total offense, almost himself outgained Oklahoma by almost 200 yards. Or that he averaged a TD throw every third completion in the Tigers’ 49-point first half. Or that LSU scored TD on seven straight possessions against the No. 1 ranked defense in the Big 12.

“Our receivers bailed me out on misreads,” Burrow said.