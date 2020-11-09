Three Baton Rouge police officers placed on leave after drawing guns on LSU WR Koy Moore

Baton Rouge police chief Murphy Paul placed three Baton Rouge officers on administrative leave Monday afternoon pending an investigation of a Saturday night incident in which they stopped LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore and drew their guns.

Moore posted a tweet on his Twitter account Sunday night that said:

“Last night I was approached by policeman they pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs (screaming where’s your gun?) I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon I repeatedly told them I did not have. As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would have happened to the guys who did it. . .as some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem has not changed If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for American it was only a distraction.”

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said during his weekly press conference on Monday he had met with Moore and Moore’s mother and brother to find out exactly what happened.

“There’s no place in America for racism or social injustice,” Orgeron said. “I’m totally against that and I came out and said it. I’ll support our players just like I support my sons. I was hurt. I was hurt to hear the things that went on. I’m not happy about it. But I know that Chief is going to do the proper investigation. I just want the right thing to happen. And from what he told me and stuff like that, I just felt bad, felt bad that it happened to one of our players.”

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward issued a statement Monday afternoon, calling the incident with Moore and Baton Rouge police “very troubling.”

“We will continue to dedicate every available resource to supporting Koy and all other LSU student-athletes who are understandably upset,” Woodward said. “Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement, and we will continue to do our part to help change systemic racism in America.”

Baton Rouge police chief Paul issued a statement appreciating Moore for “bringing this incident to our attention.”

As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews,” Paul said. “Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint.”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also released a statement.

“My office has been made aware of a situation concerning BRPD and an LSU student,” Mayor Broome said. “Upon notification, I have been in contact with Chief Paul, who has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student.

“We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation. We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community.”

Moore has eight catches for 70 yards this season. He signed with LSU as a four-star wide receiver from Archbishop Rummel High Metairie where he finished his career with 93 catches for 1,254 receiving yards (13.5 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns.