The first LSU football players reviews of helmet face shields are brutally honest

College football teams are adding face shields to helmets as a preventative measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There was an immediate review on the TicToc account of LSU linebacker Soni Fonua on a video from the LSU locker room.

On the video, Fonua is wearing the new face shield helmet, which already appears to be fogging. He’s laughing as he says, “I can’t F’n breathe under this thing.”

After his statement, senior starting offensive tackle Austin Deculus is seen walking in the background saying, “It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag.”

LSU football equipment director Greg Stringfellow certainly has a challenge on his hands figuring out modifications.