The band gets back together, LSU DE Glen Logan says he’ll be a Tiger again in 2021

LSU will have its entire starting defensive line intact going into the 2021 season.

Coach Ed Orgeron continued his torrid pace of convincing draft-eligible players to return to LSU for their senior season, a trend defensive tackle Glen Logan continued Monday with an announcement on his Twitter account.

“Let’s do this thing again. What y’all say?” Logan said.

Orgeron has been able to get commitments from six players that desire returning to LSU for one final season after the Tigers went 5-5 this past season.

Logan becomes the fourth member of the Tigers starting defensive line – a group that also includes defensive ends Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony and defensive tackle Neil Ferrell Jr.

Starting center Liam Shanahan was the first player to indicate he would return to LSU for another season. He was the first of two players on the Tigers offense with offensive guard Ed Ingram also announcing his return for the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Logan, a former Destrehan standout, was 16th overall and fourth among LSU’s defensive lineman with 17 tackles in eight games after missing the first two games of the year.

Logan has logged 100 tackles during his previous four seasons totaling 45 games, enjoying a high of 46 tackles with 4 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks and five quarterback hurries during his sophomore year.

His career-best seven tackles took place against Florida during the 2018 season.