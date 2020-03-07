Seniors Taylor, Mays celebrate LSU’s Senior Day with resounding win over Georgia

LSU’s Senior Day on Saturday afternoon appropriately belonged to senior guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays.

Taylor scored a career-high 30 points and Mays added 19 points as the Tigers closed the regular season with a 94-64 victory over Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The victory helped LSU finish the regular season 21-11 and in a second-place tie in the SEC at 12-6 with Auburn, which also won Saturday.

By virtue of league’s tie breaker procedure, LSU will be in the third seed in next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville. The Tigers have a bye until Friday’s quarterfinals when they play the last game of the day at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Taylor, Mays, Marshall Graves and the late Wayde Sims, who would have been a member of the current senior class had he not be tragically shot and killed just before the start of the 2018-19 preseason practice, were honored in a pregame ceremony.

Mays, who finished 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 3-pointers, scored 15 of his points in first half when a couple of Tigers’ offensive bursts provided LSU with a 49-34 halftime lead.

In the second half, Mays attempted three field goals, preferring to make sure the ball eventually ended up in the hands of Taylor and freshman forward Trendon Watford, who combined for 30 of the Tigers’ 45 second half points. Watford finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards, a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Saturday’s loss by Georgia (15-16, 5-13 in the SEC) means that the Bulldogs as the No. 13 seed will play in the first game of the tourney on Wednesday night at 6.

Georgia came into Baton Rouge having won three of its last five games, its best stretch of season after a pair of four-game SEC losing streak.

The Bulldogs hung around for the first eight minutes against the Tigers, trailing 17-14 at the 11:50 media timeout. Eight of Georgia’s points came off five offensive rebounds, including three putbacks.

That’s when the Tigers shifted into a higher gear, going on a 13-5 for a 30-19 lead with 7:36 left. At that point, Georgia was forced to call a time after LSU scored six straight ending with Taylor’s emphatic dunk off a Javonte Smart lob pass.

Georgia managed to cut LSU’s advantage to seven points with 5:55 left before halftime. It was the Tigers’ cue to reel off nine unanswered points, getting LSU to halftime with a 15-point lead.

In less than the first five minutes of the second half, LSU had the lead at 20-points and the last 10 minutes of the game turned into a Taylor offensive highlight show.