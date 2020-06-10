SEC Football Media Days live cancelled, will be a virtual event

Somehow, someway, with usually 1,000 credentialed media members for the annual SEC Football Media Days, the SEC announced Wednesday it will stage its first-ever virtual football media days next month.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the SEC to cancel the live media days scheduled to be held July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced.

The virtual event will almost copy what takes place annually — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference’s 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said in a released statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.