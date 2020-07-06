Ring-a-ring ding, 2019 national champs get their bling-a-bling bling

It was Triple Bling night Tuesday for the LSU football team as the Tigers received three rings for their 15-0 2019 national championship conquest.

In a coronavirus-influenced social distancing ceremony spread across the LSU indoor practice field, each player on the 2019 team received a national championship ring and SEC championship rings from LSU and a national championship ring from the College Football Playoff committee.

The exact cost of the LSU-designed national and SEC title rings isn’t known, but according to NCAA rules a school is prohibited from spending more than $425 per national championship ring and more than $325 per conference championship ring.

The CFP paid for the rings it awarded to LSU.

All three rings were created by Jostens.

According to the LSU athletics website, the rings were designed by Derek Pomansky (special assistant to Ed Orgeron), assistant athletics director for equipment Greg Stringfellow, director of equipment Louis Bourgeois and a player committee consisting of Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Rashard Lawrence.