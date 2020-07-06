Brewerton, DiGiacomo headline tonight’s Tiger Rag radio

Zachary High football coach David Brewerton and LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo are the headliner guests on Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

Also on the show will be Ross Dellenger of SI.com

Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag columnist Glenn Guilbeau are this week’s co-hosts.

Brewerton is the coach of four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., a rising senior who committed to LSU’s recruiting Class of 2021 last week.

Hilton, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, is the nation’s eighth-rated wide receiver, second-rated in the state and nation’s No. 65 overall prospect.

DiGiacomo joins the show from Florida where he’s playing for the Florida Pokers in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League.

He led LSU in hitting with a .351 average in 13 games, finishing the season on a tear. He batted .458 (11 of 24) in his last seven games when the Tigers (12-5) had their season halted before the start of Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss.

Tiger Rag radio can be heard on the following stations:

KBKK, 105.5 FM – Alexandria

WBRP, Talk 107.3 FM – Baton Rouge

KLWB, 103.7 FM (The Game) – Carencro/Lafayette

WAKH, 105.7 FM – McComb, MS

KASO, 1240 – Minden

KRLQ, 94.1 FM – Ruston/Shreveport

WSLA, 1560 AM – Slidell