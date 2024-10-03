Paul Finebaum Cautions College Football World Not To Overlook LSU

LSU is getting ready for a crucial SEC matchup against Ole Miss on Oct. 12. After an early loss to USC, LSU rallied with four straight wins, aiming to climb higher in the rankings with their 4-1 (1-0) record.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier spearheads LSU’s potent offense, leading the SEC in completions and touchdowns. His impressive stats include 1,652 yards and 15 touchdowns, with only four interceptions. Nussmeier’s arsenal features receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson, along with tight end Mason Taylor.

Anderson leads the team with 371 receiving yards, while Lacy has 352 yards and five touchdowns.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum highlighted LSU’s offensive prowess on his show, suggesting that people are underestimating the Tigers as the heart of the SEC schedule begins for Tigers next week.