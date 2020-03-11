Former LSU DT Glenn Dorsey elected to College Football HOF

Former two-time all-America defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, who won the Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi and Lott IMPACT trophies in 2007 when LSU won the national championship, became the 10th Tiger player Wednesday to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

A native of Gonzales, Louisiana where he starred for East Ascension High, Dorsey had 179 LSU career tackles, including 27 for losses and 13 sacks. He started in 31 of 52 games including 27 straight games to end his career in which the Tigers were 43-9. As a five-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Dorsey also guided LSU to the 2005 SEC West Division title and three other bowl games, including back-to-back wins in the 2005 Peach Bowl and 2007 Sugar Bowl.

The anchor of a defense that rated No. 3 nationally in yards allowed in both his junior and senior seasons, he led the Tigers to top 10 final rankings in 2005 (No. 5), 2006 (No. 3) and 2007 (No. 1). He was honored as a member of the SEC Football Legends Class in 2017.

Dorsey, who opted to return to LSU for his senior season despite being projected as a first-round NFL draft pick as a junior, became the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played five seasons with the Chiefs (2008-12) and four with the San Francisco 49ers (2013-16).

He also established the Glenn Dorsey Foundation, which focuses on teaching youth the importance of education. Besides being a motivational speaker, his community activities include donating food and water to flood victims in 2016, furnishing homes for the underprivileged and donating time and money to host Easter egg hunts in Louisiana.

LSU’s previous College Hall of Fame inductees are end Gaynell Tinsley (1956), Ken Kavanaugh (1963), Abe Mickal (1967), Doc Fenton (1971), Tommy Casanova (1995), Billy Cannon (2008), Jerry Stovall (2010), Charles Alexander (2012) and Bert Jones (2016).