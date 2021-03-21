No. 3 ranked Sandy Tigs enjoy a perfect weekend in their LSU Beach Invitational

Third-ranked LSU invited five teams to its LSU Beach Invitational Saturday and Sunday at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

And the Tigers sent all of them home losers, including No. 16 South Carolina, going 5-0 and improving to 16-2 on the season.

LSU beat New Orleans, Texas-Corpus Christi and South Carolina on Sunday and then Houston Baptist and Southern Miss on Sunday.

“When we started the season, we knew we had a good team,” LSU head coach Russell Brock said. “As we have a pretty good sample size through the first few weeks, it’s clear that we are trending in the right direction.”

LSU is off next weekend before it travels to Southern California for a Saturday double-header at UCLA and a Sunday double-header at USC. Florida State will have double-headers against both USC and UCLA as well on opposite days as LSU. The four teams mentioned above have been inside the top-four the entire season up to today.

“To have two weeks to really get after it and to focus on some things we can be better at before we have a really big test is a huge opportunity,” said Brock. “We don’t get this opportunity very often. We’re looking forward to the chance to build on what we saw today (Sunday).”

LSU’s Court 1 team of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss remained unbeaten on the season. They are now 18-0 with 17 wins in straight sets.

SATURDAY

No. 3 LSU 5, New Orleans 0

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Veronica Corcoran/Victoria Corcoran (UNO) 21-8, 21-15

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Ally Carr/Maxine Walsh (UNO) 21-13, 21-9

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Brianna Vega/Alexa Spartz (UNO) 21-15, 21-12

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Liz Gialanella/Madeline Drake (UNO) 21-12, 21-14

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat No player/No player (UNO), by forfeit

No. 3 LSU 5, Texas A&M- Corpus Christi 0

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Giuliana Poletti/Brooke Pertuit (TAMUCC) 21-9, 21-15

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Kylie Kvam/Micaela Mirabal (TAMUCC) 21-15, 25-23

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Emily Ramirez/Taylor Horsfall (TAMUCC) 21-16, 21-18

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Mary Dodge/Migle Mazurkeviciute (TAMUCC) 21-11, 21-14

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Tori Johnson/Demi Mcinnis (TAMUCC) 21-15, 21-17

Ext: Reilly Alfred/Grace Selts (LSU) beat Brooke Adkisson/Aurora Carnes (TAMUCC) 21-17, 21-19

No. 3 LSU 4, No. 16 South Carolina 1

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Skylar Allen/Alyssa Keller (SC) 21-16, 21-7

Court 2: Katie Smith/Jordan Smith (SC) beat Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) 21-17, 21-14

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Madison Brabham/Abby Carroll (SC) 21-17, 21-19

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Jess Vastine/Hannah Mackenhausen (SC) 20-22, 21-11, 15-8

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Morgyn Greer/Carly Schnieder (SC) 21-13, 21-18

Sunday

No. 3 LSU 4, HBU 1

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Lindsay Harris/Kylie Bryan (HBU) 21-12, 21-14

Court 2: Brennan Miller/Maddie Butters (HBU) beat Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) 21-16, 21-13

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Danielle Okeke/Natalie Bennett (HBU) 21-11, 21-10

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Lauren Huggins/Allison Stanfill (HBU) 23-21, 21-9

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Mary Alper/Kristen Kleymeyer (HBU) 21-15, 21-7

Ext: Reilly Alfred/Grace Selts (LSU) beat Kylann Griffith/Megan Patillo (HBU) 21-7, 21-4

No. 3 LSU 5, Southern Miss 0

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Kylie Grandy/Abbey Wilson (USM) 21-12, 21-18

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Valeria S. Papakyria/Haley Hop (USM) 21-15, 21-7

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Breleigh Favre/Olivia Hepworth (USM) 21-18, 21-13

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Hallie Phelan/Kai Norman (USM) 21-12, 21-10

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Kaylie Beck/Melanie Miller (USM) 21-16, 21-8