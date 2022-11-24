No. 12 LSU extends start to 6-0 behind another double-double from Reese

Sophomore transfer Angel Reese posted her sixth straight double-double to open the season and No. 12 LSU remained undefeated Thursday with a 80-52 victory over George Mason in the first game of the Goombay Splash.

LSU (6-0) will face UAB at 1 p.m. Central on Saturday. The game will be broadcast by 107.3-FM.

“We wanted to get the ball inside early and we did,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I’ve got to go back and watch film and ask if we did not get the ball in there in the second half.”

Reese had team highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds. Reserve freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith added a career-high 14 points and forward LaDazhia Williams 13.

Alexis Morris finished with 13 points and freshman Flau’jae Johnson.

The Patriots were led by Sonia Smith with 15 and Taylor Jameson with 11. Thirty of George Mason’s 66 field goal attempts came from behind the arc, but the Patriots shot just 20-percent from downtown.

“We forced a lot of missed shots (in the first half),” Mulkey said. “We gave them one opportunity in the first and we got out and we ran. We didn’t do that in the second half and their defense didn’t change.

LSU started on a 8-0 run with half of those points coming from the free throw line with Reese and Johnson starting 2-2 at the line. Through the first five minutes of the game, Reese tallied six points and six rebounds and finished the quarter with 10 points and eight rebounds with the Tigers ending the quarter with a 27-9 lead.

LSU ended the quarter on a 10-1 run to put the Tigers up by 29 (48-19) before halftime with Morris scoring 10 in the first half.

LSU extended its lead to 34 points in the third quarter and took a 71-37 lead into the final quarter.