No. 11 LSU women’s basketball turns back determined effort from SLU

Sophomore transfer Angel Reese posted her eighth consecutive double-double to open the season and No. 11 LSU had to turn back a determined effort from visiting Southeastern Louisiana, 63-55, Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Reese led the Tigers (8-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds despite constant double-team defensive efforts from SLU (4-3).

Graduate transfer, Jasmine Carson of West Virginia, was just one point off career high with 16 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Carson was also just one rebound away from earning the second double-double of her career.

“I knew Southeastern would come in here and play like that,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I knew she (Ayla Guzzardo) coaches her butt off. I knew that to those players it meant something to play LSU. I grew up in this state, but I only have two in that locker room that understand that and are from the state of Louisiana.”

Freshman Sa’Myah Smith, starting for the second time, tied her career-high rebounds with 11 rebounds and blocked a career-high five shots and had three steals.

LSU returns to action Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Tulane.

SLU’s Alexius Horne, at Baton Rouge native who completed her career at Denham Springs, led all scorers with a career-high 28. She accounted for 11 of her team’s 23 made field goals.