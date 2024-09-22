LSU’s Win Against UCLA Apparently Impressed The Pollsters

LSU dominated UCLA.

At least it did in the second half – and the Tigers won 34-17 on Saturday, improving to 3-1 this season.

Despite a slow start and a tied game at halftime, the Tigers roared back in the second half to secure a convincing win.

And apparently the voters in both polls were impressed by LSU on Saturday.

LSU climbed three spots to No. 13 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and two spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25, making LSU one of nine SEC teams ranked in the top 25. The conference continues to dominate, with four teams in the top five and seven in the top 15.

LSU’s performance was truly a tale of two halves. In the first half, LSU played with its all too familiar defensive issues, but in the second half, it corrected those and rallied, scoring 17 unanswered points and extending head coach Brian Kelly’s home win streak to 12 games.

Kelly had talked about needing a fast start, and LSU delivered a fast start, marching down the field for a flawless opening drive touchdown. However, UCLA quickly answered back, exploiting weaknesses in LSU’s defense. But the Tigers regrouped in the second half, shutting down UCLA’s offense and making key stops.

LSU’s offense responded with an incredible 96-yard touchdown drive, exemplifying “complementary football.” Freshman running back Caden Durham stood out, catching a short pass and using his speed to leave UCLA defenders behind and score a touchdown.

LSU continued to dominate, with Jardin Gilbert intercepting Ethan Garbers and providing LSU excellent field position. The Tigers capitalized on this opportunity, making their way to the 14-yard line before settling for another field goal.

Blake Baker’s defense redeemed itself in the second half, shutting down UCLA’s offense and giving up only 89 yards. LSU finished with five sacks, holding UCLA to a mere 14 net rushing yards.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a stellar performance, going 32-of-44 for 352 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Tight end Mason Taylor led all receivers with eight receptions for 77 yards.

In his postgame comments, Kelly acknowledged that while there were improvements made, there is still work to be done defensively. He emphasized the need to continue wreak havoc, pressuring and forcing turnovers while eliminating mistakes. On offense, he expressed confidence in the team’s progress and said he plans to keep building on it.

This week, LSU faces a tough challenge against South Alabama’s offense, and they will likely need to rely on their offense to outscore the Jaguars heading into their bye-week at 4-1. Then, the real test begins on October 12th.