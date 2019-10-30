LSU’s Tuxen will represent her native Norway in diving at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

LSU diver Anne Tuxen will represent Norway in the women’s platform diving event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Norway Olympic Committee recently announced.

Tuxen becomes the 18th Tiger and the fourth diver in program history to qualify for the Olympic games. She joins fellow teammates Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Brooks Curry, who will represent Mexico and the United States, respectively.

Along with Celaya-Hernandez, Tuxen joins Guy Sandin (Puerto Rico, 1996) and Lizzie Cui (New Zealand, 2016) as Olympian divers at LSU. It marks LSU diving coach Doug Shaffer’s third Olympian and his second competing in this year’s games.

Tuxen is the first female diver to represent Norway in the Olympic games since 1988.

“I’m so happy for Anne qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Shaffer said. “This is a quest and dream she has had her entire career. She has overcome tremendous adversity to achieve this goal and has been relentless in her pursuit. It’s truly an honor to represent Norway in the Olympics and I’m proud of her achieving this opportunity and to be a part of this journey.”

Tuxen started off the year with a third-place finish on the one-meter springboard with a score of 284.33. She added another third-place finish at the Texas A&M meet with a 287.10 score. At the 2021 SEC Championships, she notched a top-10 finish in the one-meter dive, three-meter springboard and platform dive.

Tuxen, a native of Stavanger, Norway, came to LSU as one of the most decorated Norwegian divers. She has qualified three times for the NCAA Championships and won the first event she competed in for the purple and gold on the three-meter springboard.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin July 23 and run through August 8.