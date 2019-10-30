LSU’s Swift continues to collect awards, including program’s first national recognition at goalkeeper in three years

A day after being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift has been named the Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week for her efforts in goal this past week.

Swift has helped LSU to a perfect 4-0-0 start and earned her first solo shutout of the season on Sunday against No. 19 UCF. She’s the first LSU goalkeeper to be named to the TDS Team of the Week since Caroline Brockmeier did so in 2018.

Swift played all 180 minutes in No. 15 South Florida and No. 19 Central Florida over the weekend resulting in two LSU victories in Florida. She did not allow a goal during the week in run of play; the only goal scored against LSU came via a USF penalty kick.

Swift has now played in all four matches for LSU and has a unblemished record of 4-0-0. She earned her first solo shutout of the season on Sunday against No. 19 UCF. Swift has lowered her goals against average to 0.57 having only allowed two goals in 315 minutes of time in net. She has 11 saves on the season with a save percentage of .846.

This is the second time that Swift has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

LSU soccer team will go straight from Florida to Tempe, Arizona to take on Arizona (Sept. 2) and Arizona State (Sept. 5).