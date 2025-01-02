LSU’s Revamped Offensive Line Should Have Been Combined MVP Of Texas Bowl

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Who were those guys?

Why, that was the no-name LSU offensive line dominating Baylor in the Tigers’ 44-31 victory in the Texas Bowl in Houston Tuesday.

Now, it was just Baylor, which came in No. 83 in the nation in total defense (382.8 yards allowed a game), No. 85 versus the pass (227.6 yards a game), No. 77 against the run (155.2 yards a game) and 78th in the country with 23 sacks.

But LSU, which improved to 9-4 with the win, came into the game without starting All-Southeastern Conference and projected high first round pick left tackle Will Campbell, a junior who had started 38 straight at the position. The Tigers also did not have senior left guard Garrett Dellinger, who started seven times in 2024 before a high ankle sprain and had 30 starts in his career.

And LSU was without junior starting right tackle Emery Jones Jr., who started all 12 regular season games in 2024 and 35 in his career. He has been projected as a mid-round draft pick in 2025.

Campbell and Jones put their names in for the 2025 NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl game. Dellinger could have played after the injury, but he also opted out.

LSU LB WHIT WEEKS COULD BE BACK FOR SPRING

Redshirt freshman Tyree Adams played in seven games in 2024 and started once against Nicholls State before starting against Baylor for Campbell at left tackle. Redshirt freshman Paul Mubenga started his fifth straight game for Dellinger at left guard.

Redshirt freshman DJ Chester remained at center for his 13th start of the season. Redshirt sophomore Ben Bordelon started the first game of his career at right guard against Baylor. He played in 28 games as a backup from 2022-24. Regular right guard Miles Frazier, a senior four-year starter, moved to right tackle for the bowl to replace Jones.

LSU JUGGLED OFFENSIVE LINEMEN BEFORE BOWL

And LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis and head coach Brian Kelly could not have asked for a better game from their reshuffled unit. The Tigers did not allow sack after the previous line, which was hailed as the best in the nation before the season, allowed 10 over its previous three games, including seven in the loss at Florida on Nov. 16.

LSU also rushed for a decent 114 yards (sixth best on the season) on 27 carries at a 4.2-yard average.

“We didn’t give up a sack without a first-round draft pick (Campbell), a (second or third) day draft pick (Jones) and a three-year starter (Dellinger),” Kelly said. “That’s pretty incredible.”

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had enough time to complete 24 of 34 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in winning the MVP award. But he praised his offensive line while accepting the trophy. No sacks, and he was not under pressure on his only interception. He just didn’t see crossing outside linebacker Garmon Randolph with his peripheral vision.

“Tyree Adams was really solid at left tackle,” Kelly said. “Miles Frazier was too at the right tackle. Our edges were really good. DJ at center has been there all year. So, we really had some good pieces there. Tyree Adams at the left tackle position – that really bolsters what you’re thinking about from the offensive line perspective.”

It appears LSU may not suffer next season as much as previously anticipated from the losses of Campbell, Jones and Dellinger. In addition to the five starters in the Texas Bowl, LSU just added a starting center and guard from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Those are No. 53 overall ranked portal player Braelin Moore and No. 66-ranked Josh Thompson of Northwestern. Moore, who is No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the portal, started 24 games the previous two seasons at guard and center. Thompson, who is the No. 6-ranked interior offensive lineman, started at tackle in 2023 and at guard this past season. LSU’s plan is to move Moore to center and put Chester at one of the guard slots.

The Tigers also have three incoming four-star offensive line prospects from the 2024-25 high school recruiting class in No. 2 interior lineman Solomon Thomas of Jacksonville, Florida, No. 3 interior lineman Carius Curne of Marion, Arkansas, and No. 22 offensive tackle Tyler Miller of Laurel, Mississippi.

The way LSU’s offensive line performed as a unit in the Texas Bowl, though, it doesn’t appear that anyone will be able to just move in immediately and crack the starting five.

“You really had some young players step up in those situations, which is what we thought could happen,” Kelly said. “But you never know until they go out and play.”