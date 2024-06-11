LSU’s offense might be missing Jayden Daniels, but it’s still returning these key players

LSU boasted one of the most electric offenses in college football last season, but even though it won’t have Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. next season, the Tigers will be returning the heart of the offense: the offensive line.

Brian Kelly’s squad has four returning players along the offensive front with only center Charles Turner not returning from last year. The four returning starters have a combined 99 starts at LSU and both tackles have been given All-SEC honors.

Will Campbell, the Tigers starting left tackle, has actually been given All-SEC honors multiple times and has been a starter for LSU since 2022. He was named LSU’s Offensive Lineman of the Year during his true freshman season and was named First-Team Freshman All-America.

He’s allowed just two sacks and committed six penalties in his 26 starts. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2023 and was named First-Team All-SEC.

Emery Jones Jr. will hold down the right tackle position for the Tigers to form one of the best tackle duos in the country. He allowed just two sacks last season and was named to the Second Team All-SEC. He was also named the LSU Offensive Lineman of the Year for the 2023 season.

He has also been a starter since he was a true freshman in 2022 and has 24 career starts in purple and gold. He received Freshman All-SEC honors during his first season in Baton Rouge.

Garret Dellinger will be the starter at left guard after starting all 13 games there last season. He didn’t miss a single snap in LSU’s eight SEC games and played every snap against Wisconsin and Florida State.

Dellinger has 23 career starts and allowed just one sack last season. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 9 best pass-protector heading into the 2024 season.

Miles Frazier will return as the team’s right guard. He has 26 career starts at LSU after transferring over from Florida International University ahead of the 2022 season. He allowed just one sack last season and only three quarterback pressures.

Campbell, Jones, Dellinger and Frazier were all starters on the line last season for a line that was nominated for the 2023 Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year Award. The only new starter will be DJ Chester at center.

Chester appeared in four games last season as a true freshman before redshirting. He has just 81 offensive snaps to his name, but he will have plenty of experience surrounding him to help him learn his way in the SEC.

The average starter on LSU’s line in 2024 will stand 6-foot-6 and weigh 322-pounds. Despite not returning many players at the skill positions, the Tigers will have plenty of returning fire power in the trenches next season.