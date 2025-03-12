LSU’s New DTs Coach Kyle Williams Should Be Around Longer Than A Season

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The hope is that LSU’s newly hired defensive line coach Kyle Williams is around for at least one high school recruiting cycle, as opposed to one NCAA Transfer Portal free agent cycle, which can be a year or less.

“Unfortunately, the defensive line job has been a turnover position,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday at a spring football press conference. “In my career, I’ve had similar positions, whether it be the running back or the wide receivers coach position, where I’ve been confronted with similar situations. I don’t know why. It just turned out that way. We’ve turned out great players at the position. So it’s not like it’s a position where coaches don’t want to coach. It’s much more about they’re sought after.”

BRIAN KELLY SPRING PRACTICE PRESS CONFERENCE – FULL VIDEO

Williams, 41, will be LSU’s fifth defensive line coach since Kelly took over after the 2021 season. Kelly just hired him last week to replace Bo Davis, who left after one season for the same job with the New Orleans Saints. Davis accepted less money with the Saints to flee the constant pressures and problems associated with the portal because it allows immediate transfers without sitting out and often without careful, long term thought.

“I will say that that (continuity) was part of ultimately the process,” Kelly said of hiring Williams. “When we looked at the candidates, it wasn’t, ‘Hey, you’ve got to stay here for 10 years.’ But we had that as part of our process. We were looking for some continuity at the position, and Kyle was looking to settle in. And so that was an attractive match for us from that perspective. There were certainly other things, but that was one of them.”

Williams will primarily work with the defensive tackles in his first college coaching position. He was the defensive coordinator at his alma mater Ruston High School from 2020 through 2024 after a stellar NFL career as a defensive tackle with the Buffalo Bills from 2006 through 2018. He left Ruston last January to pursue other opportunities.

Former LSU defensive tackle Kyle Williams shown here while a Tiger between 2002 05 is LSUs new defensive line coach File photo

A first team All-American in 2005 at LSU under coach Les Miles, Williams started on LSU’s 2003 national championship team as a sophomore under coach Nick Saban. A fifth round pick by Buffalo in 2006, he became a six-time Pro Bowl selection between 2010-18.

LSU considered Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and Missouri defensive line coach Al Davis, but came back to Williams.

“Playing 13 years in the NFL certainly brings an impressive resume’ to the position,” Kelly said. “Quality individual, high character, great husband and father, and somebody that really is who you want recruiting student-athletes here to LSU. So, he brings all of those things to the table and really excited about his addition to our staff.”

Williams worked quietly with the various interior defensive linemen during the 20 minutes that reporters were allowed to watch practice on Wednesday morning.

“The things that stand out immediately for me is his attention to the finer points of playing the position,” Kelly said. “Somebody that played the position and recently played the position, and clearly understands the nuances of the position and can articulate and communicate that effectively to those that need to go play it now for LSU. That connection is very apparent to me. I got a chance to spend a little time out there today just listening to him, and the way he connects with the players, I know he’s going to make a great impact for us.”

ANALYST ANTONIO PARKS NOT AT PRACTICE

LSU offensive analyst Antonio Parks was not at practice Wednesday and so far has not been at any of the spring practices that began on Saturday in light of his arrest last week.

Parks, 29, was charged with felony strangulation of a woman in Eugene, Oregon, that allegedly occurred last December while he was an offensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks, according to the Lane County Circuit Court in Eugene. Parks played at Texas-San Antonio in 2019 for then-head coach Frank Wilson, who has been LSU’s running backs coach since 2022. LSU hired Parks last month.

Kelly did not comment on Parks’ status on Wednesday.

BRIAN KELLY IMPRESSED BY PORTAL PLAYERS

Most of the 16 new LSU portal players are already in playing roles.

“All of them have a presence pretty much in our two deep (depth chart), and that’s saying a lot,” Kelly said. “I mean, to immediately jump into a two-deep situation with all those guys and factor into what we’re doing – I would say we’re very pleased with all of them.”

One player not on the two-deep chart just yet is senior offensive lineman Josh Thompson of Northwestern. But that is likely only because he is not on campus yet. Northwestern is in the quarter system, and Thompson is still enrolled at the Evanston, Illinois, campus. Thompson is expected on LSU’s campus and at practices next week, Kelly said. He started 21 games the last two seasons inside and outside.

“He’ll play guard or tackle,” Kelly said. “He’s smart. He’s physical. He brings us an experienced offensive lineman.”

SAINTS COACHES AT LSU CLINIC

New Saints’ head coach Kellen Moore along with his offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier (father of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will headline LSU’s annual coaching clinic on March 20-22. Coaches can register for the clinic via LSU. For more information on the clinic, contact the LSU football office at 225-578-1151.