LSU’s Miller and Team USA win gold in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup championship game

New LSU men’s basketball guard Adam Miller is now a gold medalist.

The 6-3 lefty transfer from Illinois hit four field goals, all four free throw attempts and finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes as Team USA held on to edge France 83-81 in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup championship game Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

With the win, the Americans (7-0) claimed back-to-back gold medals at the FIBA U19 World Cup and have won gold in four of the past five U19 World Cup events (2021, 2019, 2015, 2013). The USA also has won 14 consecutive games at the event dating back to 2017.

“We were worn down, but we battled down the stretch and found a way, so I am proud of them,” USA head coach Jamie Dixon (TCU) said. “That is a really good France team that really responded, competed and played well together. They (France) are obviously very talented and well coached and have been together a long time to my understanding, but glad we were able to pull it off.”

The USA surrendered the lead at the 8:26 mark of the second quarter after a 3-pointer from France and wouldn’t regain an advantage until late in the fourth quarter when adjustments were made. The Americans regained the lead at the 6:51 mark in the fourth quarter, taking a 69-68 lead during an 11-0 run and held on to capture the gold medal.

The USA finished the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup with the most total points (665), assists (177) and blocked shots (53) and third in rebounds (351).