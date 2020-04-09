Tigers land Class of 2022 commitment from nation’s No. 2 rated safety

LSU continues to stockpile elite future secondary talent to maintain a grasp on its DBU moniker.

The Tigers picked up their third nationally defensive back commitment in their Class of 2022 on Thursday when four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo, Texas – the nation’s No. 2 rated player at his position – announced his commitment on Twitter.

Allen – a 6-foot, 183-pounder – selected LSU over finalists Florida, Texas and Oklahoma. He garnered a total of 15 scholarship offers that also included school such as Arkansas, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, USC and Utah.

Allen also becomes the fourth member of LSU’s No. 1 rated class for 2022 according to 247Sports, joining cornerback Khamauri Rogers of Lexington, Miss. and Bryce Anderson of Beaumont, Texas along with wide receiver DeColdest Crawford of Shreveport.

With Anderson, the nation’s fourth-rated safety, the Tigers have now secured pledges from two of the top four safety prospects nationally in the Class of 2022.

Allen is rated the nation’s No. 52 overall rated prospect and No. 5 in Texas after helping lead Aledo High to a 15-1 record and the 5A-DII state championship over Ft. Bend Marshall, 45-42.

Allen, who also ran the 100 and 200 in track for Aledo, got an up-close look at LSU during an unofficial visit last summer where he began developing a relationship with safeties coach Bill Busch before the Tigers embarked its 15-0 national championship season.

“It was great, had a good visit,” Allen told Geaux247Sports. “Checked out the new locker room, just hung out with some of the staff. I could definitely play for him (Busch) and that’s before they won the natty. It was pretty cool to watch those guys ball all year. They earned it. He’s straight forward. I love the way they use the safeties. I could really ball out in that system.”

Allen produced 122 tackles as a sophomore, 80 of which were solos. He finished with five games of 10-plus tackles, including a career-high 21 in a 34-28 win over Midlothian, to go with three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and forced two fumbles.

“Closes fast downhill and is willing participant vs. the run,” 247 Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said of Allen. “Flashes impressive pursuit ability to the perimeter. Solid tackler who takes good angles. Arrives with purpose and provides the occasional big hit. Displays promising recovery speed. Natural center fielder in coverage. Disruptive at the catch point.”