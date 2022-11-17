LSU’s 3-1 win over Texas A&M gives volleyball coach Tonya Johnson 100th career victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – LSU’s volleyball posted a 3-1 win at Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday and handed first-year coach Tonya Johnson her 100th career victory in the process.

The Tigers (15-11, 9-7 in SEC) defeated the Aggies (12-15, 4-12) 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 at Reed Arena.

Johnson, in her first season at LSU, has led the Tigers to their first winning season since 2019.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger had her eighth double-double of the season with a team-high 13 kills and 10 digs. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi had 12 and led the team with four blocks, and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson also registered 12 kills with seven digs.

Setter Josie Vondran led the way with 33 assists and seven digs, five kills, four blocks and one ace. Freshman setter Maddie Waak added 17 assists and libero Ella Larkin chipped in with a team-high 20 digs and defensive specialist Jill Bohnet added 16 digs in the match.