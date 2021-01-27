LSU’s 2021 list of potential opposing football victims set

Thanks to the SEC releasing its 2021 football schedule on Wednesday, LSU’s 2021 football schedule is set.

LSU’s schedule includes seven home games and five road contests, including a first-ever meeting with UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in the season-opener on Sept. 4.

The Tigers’ home SEC games are Oct. 2 vs. Auburn, Oct. 16 vs. Florida, Nov. 13 vs. Arkansas and Nov. 27. vs. Texas A&M.

LSU away SEC games are Sept. 25 at Mississippi State, Oct. 9 at Kentucky, Oct. 23 at Ole Miss and Nov. 6 at Alabama.

The Tigers’ open date is Oct. 30, as always, the week before LSU plays Alabama.

The Tigers open the season with two of their first three games at home and close the regular season with three straight Saturdays in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s home opener on Sept. 11 vs McNeese State has an intriguing storyline. The Cowboys are coached by former LSU assistant Frank Wilson and their starting quarterback is Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed

2021 LSU Schedule

Sept. 4 at UCLA

Sept. 11 McNEESE STATE

Sept. 18 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State

Oct. 2 AUBURN

Oct. 9 at Kentucky

Oct. 16 FLORIDA

Oct. 23 at Ole Miss

Oct. 30 Open Date

Nov. 6 at Alabama

Nov. 13 ARKANSAS

Nov. 20 UL-MONROE

Nov. 27 TEXAS A&M