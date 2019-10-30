LSU women’s golf team struggles mightily in its first round of fall season

The fourth-ranked LSU women’s golf team played like it’s 40th ranked in its first action of the Tigers’ fall schedule on Monday.

LSU’s 9-over par 297 placed the Tigers 11th in the 12-team field after round one in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

The Tigers, 19 strokes behind tourney leader South Carolina which opened with a 10-under 278, didn’t have a golfer shoot under par.

Junior Ingrid Lindblad and sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet each carded an even par 72 to tie for 18th place. Freshman Lauren Clark is tied for 43rd at 4-over 76, freshman Elsa Svensson is tied for 47th at 5-over 77 and junior Latanna Stone is 60th after an 11-over 83.