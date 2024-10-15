LSU Women’s Basketball Enters Season Ranked No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will enter the 2024-25 season as the No. 7 team in this year’s preseason AP Poll.

Coach Kim Mulkey enters her fourth season at LSU and returns three starters from last year’s team in Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Johnson and Williams were tabbed by the media as Preseason Co-SEC Players of the Year and Williams, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, as a preseason Second Team All-SEC.

The Tigers have two exhibition games on October 24 and October 30, both of which are free for fans to attend in the PMAC. LSU will officially open its season on November 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky.

If both LSU and NC State win their first games in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week they could meet in a top-10 matchup. NC State goes into the season ranked No. 9.

The SEC has seven teams ranked in the preseason AP Poll: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

The Tigers also return three key players. Last-Tear Poa started 10 games for the Tigers last season and Sa’Myah Smith was a key starter until she suffered a season-ending knee injury in late November last season. Aalyah Del Rosario is also back after earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team last year.

LSU dipped into the transfer portal to add four players with significant experience in Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard and Jersey Wolfenbarger. Jada Richard, the 2024 Louisiana Player of the Year, is the lone freshman on LSU’s roster.