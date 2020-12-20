LSU women lose again

LAS VEGAS – After trailing 52-49 entering the final quarter, LSU allowed Pacific to go on an 11-3 run as the Tigers lost for the third time in four games this season, a 73-64 decision, in its first game in the Duel in the Desert at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Awa Trasi finished with 13 points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc and Faustine Aifuwa recorded the 12th double-double of her career with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers will be back in action here on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT as they will face off against Loyola Marymount.