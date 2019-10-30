LSU women battle windy conditions, tied for 8th after NCAA golf championship first round

LSU women’s golf team is in a tie for eighth place after shooting an opening round 8-over par 296 on Friday in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Tigers were in a group of teams that teed off in the afternoon when there was steady wind of 15 miles per hour out of the southwest regularly gusting into the high 20s.

Texas (1 over 289) and Oregon (2 over 290) both played in the morning wave and are the top two teams in the event. The top afternoon teams were Stanford and Duke at 3-over 291 LSU finished the round in a tie with Ole Miss. Four teams are in front of this group tied for fourth at 4-over.

The Tigers are out first on the course on Saturday at 8:30 CT again with Duke and South Carolina. This round will start on the first hole.

“The course played difficult with the wind for those in the afternoon,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “We look forward to getting back out there first thing Saturday when the conditions are a little more favorable and allow ourselves to get more into a good rhythm.”

Only four golfers broke par with Stanford’s Rachel Heck at 3-under par 69. Kaitlyn Papp of Texas is second at 2 under 70.

Junior Alden Wallace and All-SEC freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet fired 1-over par 73s and are in a group tied for 19th place. Annika Award finalist Ingrid Lindblad finished at 2-over 74 and tied for 38th. Kendall Griffin was LSU’s other counting score in the play five, count four format with a 4-over 76.

All teams will play 54 holes through Sunday before the field is cut to 15 teams for Monday’s round to determine the eight teams that will advance to match play.