LSU Will Receive Its Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy On Saturday At Halftime

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels kisses the Heisman Trophy which he won on Saturday in New York. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

Last December, Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, but LSU hadn’t yet received one.

The university gets a trophy too, not just the player. They showcase it either in their football facility or a museum.

These trophies attract recruits. They love taking pictures with them and dreaming of winning one for LSU. This weekend, they’ll finally add Daniels’ trophy to the collection, joining those of Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

The timing is perfect. LSU is hosting many recruits. The new trophy will surely be a highlight, possibly better than what other schools offer.

Sadly, Daniels might miss the event due to his game against Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Still, it will be a great experience for everyone else.

