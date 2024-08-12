LSU Tigers in the NFL – How They Performed in Week One of Preseason

The NFL preseason began last week with the Hall of Fame game. The other 30 teams kicked off their seasons this past weekend. Several former LSU football players were in action across the league, even though many starters sat out of games. While these games may seem meaningless, they are important for LSU Tigers hoping to earn spots on NFL teams.

Commanders Vs Jets

Fans of the Commanders witnessed Jayden Daniels in action. He impressed by completing 2 out of 3 passes for 45 yards and rushing for 3 yards and a touchdown. There was friendly competition between two former Tigers. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, playing for the Jets, had a solid game with four tackles and was graded as the team’s best player. Fans were excited to see Bernard-Converse and Daniels face off.

Daniels made his debut for the Commanders, showcasing his ability to throw deep balls.

“He’s the best deep-ball thrower in the draft,” said general manager Adam Peters back in May.

During Saturday’s preseason loss against the New York Jets, Daniels proved this right. He made a perfectly arched pass to wide receiver Dyami Brown for a 42-yard gain on third-and-6. Head coach Dan Quinn was pleased, comparing it to a scene from “Top Gun.”

For Daniels, this moment showed his awareness and ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. He changed the play without asking for permission, and it worked. This is a promising sign for Quinn and the Washington Commanders, as they rely on Daniels to lead them for the next decade or more. Along with his passing skills, Daniels also demonstrated his running talents with a 3-yard touchdown run on an option play.

Standout Performances Across the League

Teams across the league look for signs of development from young quarterbacks. Daniels’ performance stood out, even though he only played one drive against the Jets’ backup defenders. He impressed coaches and team personnel by commanding the game and making crucial changes at the line of scrimmage. This showcased his confidence as a rookie quarterback.

Other Notable Performances

Malik Nabers made his debut for the Giants but struggled due to heavy rain.

made his debut for the Giants but struggled due to heavy rain. Ovie Oghoufo stood out for the team with four tackles and a pass deflection .

stood out for the team with and a . Mekhi Wingo showed promise for the Lions with solid pressure on defense.

In Carolina, Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to struggle and may benefit from a change of scenery. On the Patriots’ side, undrafted free agent Charles Turner III impressed on the offensive line and could secure a spot as backup center. Kayshon Boutte also had a standout performance with three receptions for 53 yards.

Highlights From Other Games

Danielle Hunter shined in his first appearance with the Texans, recording: Two tackles One tackle for loss One sack

shined in his first appearance with the Texans, recording: Jacob Phillips and Derek Stingley Jr. made notable contributions on defense for the Texans.

and made notable contributions on defense for the Texans. For the Steelers, Jaray Jenkins caught two passes for 22 yards and aims to solidify his spot on the team.

The matchup between the Eagles and Ravens highlighted newcomer Devin White, who made two tackles. Andre Sam also impressed with three tackles. Unfortunately, Mekhi Garner was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The running game saw Tyrion Davis-Price carry the ball six times for 34 yards. Russell Gage played for the Ravens but had limited impact with only one target.

In the Bears-Bills game, only two LSU alumni played:

Deion Jones recorded five tackles for the Bills.

recorded for the Bills. Micah Baskerville contributed two tackles for the Bears.

At the Packers-Browns game, Cade York of the Browns had a perfect day, successfully kicking a 55-yard field goal and making an extra point.

In the Buccaneers-Bengals matchup, Joe Burrow made a strong return after injury, completing five of seven attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown. While Noah Cain and Ja’Marr Chase did not play, fans are hopeful for Cain’s appearance next week.

Meanwhile, at the Jaguars-Chiefs game, first-round draft pick Brian Thomas made an impressive 41-yard catch. Jordan Jefferson did not play for the Jaguars, while Maason Smith showed promise with solid pass rush reps. For the Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two carries but did not gain any yards, while Neil Farrell recorded one tackle.

In the Rams-Cowboys game, Racey McMath took the field for the Cowboys but did not make any significant plays. Damone Clark recorded one tackle, and Omar Speights had a standout performance with four tackles, including one for a loss. Tre White did not play in this game.