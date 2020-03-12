LSU takes care of South Alabama, starts SEC play Friday at Ole Miss

The prelims are over, and it’s about to get very real for the LSU baseball team.

The No. 19 ranked Tigers ended their pre-SEC schedule 12-5 and on a five-game win streak after beating South Alabama 4-1 at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.

LSU will open its league schedule this weekend at No. 5 Ole Miss, one of the hottest teams in the nation at 16-1 which hasn’t lost since dropping its season opener on Feb. 14.

The series will be the first for the LSU baseball team played under the decision made Wednesday night by SEC presidents because of the spread of the coronavirus to restrict attendance at athletic events to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel and credentialed media beginning March 12 through March 30.

The Tigers tagged four South Alabama pitchers for 11 hits. LSU got the bulk of its runs in three-run third inning, keyed by second baseman Cade Doughty’s RBI single and right fielder Daniel Cabrera’s two-RBI single.

Seven LSU pitchers handled the weak hitting visitors, who got shut out after touching Tigers’ starter Brandon Kaminer (3-1) for a run on two hits in the first inning. Kaminer and six relievers quieted the Jaguars (8-10), who entered the night batting just .205. The visitors finished with five hits.

As the Tigers head to Oxford for Friday’s game one at 6:30 p.m., LSU’s pitching staff has to find a way to cool Ole Miss’ sizzling bats. The Rebels are batting .295 and have launched a league-best 37 runs and are averaging 9.5 runs and 9.8 runs per game.



