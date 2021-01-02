LSU starting offensive guard Ed Ingram says he’ll be back in 2021

LSU junior starting offensive guard Ed Ingram announced via his Twitter account Saturday night that he is returning to play for the Tigers next season.

Ingram tweeted, “Another year? ehhh what the heck, let’s ride #Geaux Tigers

He’s the third Tigers’ O-lineman to announce they will be back to play for the Tigers, joining junior guard Chasen Hines and center Liam Shanahan.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the Tigers’ season closing win he was pushing to have his entire O-line return.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen,” Orgeron said. “Right now, a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I’m recruiting the heck out of the offensive, line which would really help us.”