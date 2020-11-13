LSU soccer gets first win of season, beats Alabama in opening round of SEC tournament

Redshirt freshman Taylor Dobles scored goals in the 13th and the 88th minute and goalkeeper Mollee Swift recorded her first LSU career shutout kept as the Tigers got their first win of the season blanking Alabama 2-0 in the first round of the SEC Tournament at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Dobles was in the right place at most opportune time for her first goal. LSU sophomore Rammie Noel’s shot from the left flank was deflected by the Alabama goalkeeper to LSU junior Tinaya Alexander. Her shot was blocked by the ‘Bama goalkeeper to Dobles, who tucked the ball in to the bottom right corner inside the six-yard box.

Then, Dobles’ clinching goal came from a pass from Tigers’ senior Courtney Henderson. Dobles fired a shot from 10 yards out from the left side that ripped past the Alabama goalkeeper.

Swift finished the match with a season-high ten saves to also give Sian Hudson her first win as head coach of the 1-6-2 Tigers.

“It feels good to get a win,” Hudson said. “These girls have worked hard all year long and they deserve it. Our side came out tonight on the attack. That’s all I can ask for – I want our girls to be aggressive.

“Mollee (Swift) was phenomenal in net and then for Taylor (Dobles) to pick up her first-career collegiate brace on this stage is so deserved. We’re going to enjoy this win tonight and then we will start our prep on Ole Miss tomorrow.”

The tournament resumes play on Sunday. LSU, seeded 14th out of 14 SEC teams, takes on 6th seeded Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m.

LSU lost to the Rebels, 1-0, on Sept. 27 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers had 12 shots on goal and 11 corner kicks, but couldn’t score in their home opener.