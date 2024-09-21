LSU Restores Order for 34-17 Win Over Inspired UCLA, But Tigers Continue To Struggle

LSU either desperately needs to play a ranked opponent, or it needs to improve drastically so when it does play No. 5 Ole Miss in three weeks, it will not find itself in a desperate situation.
For the second time in three weeks, the No. 16 Tigers fooled around with a large underdog and found itself tied with 24-point underdog UCLA at halftime before waking up and coasting to a 34-17 win over the Bruins before a sparse crowd at Tiger Stadium. The crowd was announced as 100,315 based on tickets sold, but there was probably only half of that as the first half ended in a 17-17 deadlock.
Two weeks ago, LSU let 46-point dog Nicholls State hang around and get within 23-21 early in the third quarterback before winning going away, 44-21. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) were fortunate to pull out a 36-33 win last week at South Carolina after trailing 17-0 in the second quarter.
LSU better not fool around with South Alabama (2-2) next week (6:45 p.m., SEC Network) at Tiger Stadium. The Jaguars of first-year coach and Baton Rouge native Major Applewhite are one of the top scoring teams in the nation with 48.3 points a game. Applewhite, a former Catholic High and Texas quarterback and Alabama offensive coordinator, saw his Jaguars beat Northwestern State, 87-10, last week before winning, 48-14, at Appalachian State on Thursday night.
The Tigers did methodically take control of the game in the third quarter with a 96-yard drive in 14 plays, taking up six minutes and 33 seconds for a 24-17 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by tailback Josh Williams. LSU made it 31-17 early in the fourth quarter with a 92-yard drive in 11 plays. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 35-yard touchdown to tailback Caden Durham at the 11:15 mark.
Nussmeier was very sharp again, and where would LSU be without him? He completed 32 of 44 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. LSU’s run game was again so-so. Williams gained 62 yards on 13 carries, but after looking like the man last week, Caden Durham gained just 14 yards on six rushes.
Damian Ramos added a 32-yard field goal for a 34-17 lead with 5:48 to play.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers completed 22 of 36 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He tied the game at 17 on an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Logan Loya with :02 remaining before halftime. His 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Pedersen tied the game 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Bruins even led briefly at 10-7 on a 47-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani with 17 seconds to go in the first quarter.
LSU came right back with a 75-yard drive in four plays to take a 14-10 lead on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to wide receiver Kyle Parker. Ramos put LSU up, 17-10, with a 34-yard field goal with 3:45 left in the second quarter. But UCLA went right down the field, which did not bode well for LSU’s defense and the rest of the season.
Be the first to comment