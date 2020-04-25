LSU reserve TE Stephen Sullivan becomes a Seattle Seahawk in seventh and last round of the NFL draft

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan, who started just two games last season, was selected as the No. 251st pick by Seattle in the seventh and final round of the NFL draft Saturday.

He had 46 career receptions for 712 yards and three TDs.

His best season was in 2018 when he was second on team in receptions (23) and yards (363). That year, he had at least one reception in 10 of LSU’s 13 games.

Against Auburn, made a spectacular 9-yard reception on fourth-and-nine late in the game that extended a drive that eventually led to Cole Tracy’s 42-yard game-winning field goal.

Also, he ended the season with three catches for 72 yards, including a 42-yarder, in win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. The 42-yard reception came on third-and-seven at the LSU 48-yard line early in the fourth quarter that setup a Cole Tracy field goal that put the Tigers up 40-24.

Last year with Thaddeus Moss getting most of the tight end starting snaps, starting snaps, Sullivan had just 12 catches for 130 yards.

He impressed NFL scouts during Senior Bowl week in Mobile and then posted an impressive 4.66 time in the 40-yard dash at the league combine in February.