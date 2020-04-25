LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson taken in round six by Miami

LSU senior deep snapper Blake Ferguson, a four-year starter and two-time team captain, was the No. 185 in the sixth round of the Miami Dolphins.

He played in 53 games and snapped flawlessly for punts and placement kicks.

He graduated in three years with a undergraduate degree in marketing in 2018 and then followed that with a Master’s in business administration in December of 2019.

He’s following in the footsteps of his older brother Reid, who was LSU’s long snapper for four years and is now the long snapper for the Buffalo Bills.

Blake was regarded as one of top student-athletes in the SEC. He was semifinalist for the Campbell Award as the nation’s top student-athlete in college football, Academic All-District, two-time chair of the SEC’s Football Leadership Council, a member of the SEC Community Service Team in 2018 and 2019 and a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.