LSU finishes 2020 NFL draft with an NFL record 14 players selected

The last hurrah of LSU’s 2019 national championship football team was long and loud.

The 15-0 Tigers tied the all-time NFL record for the most players selected in a seven-round league draft with 14 by 12 different teams as the three-day 2020 draft concluded Saturday afternoon.

Led by a school-record five first-round draft choices and No. 1 overall pick Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers had two players or more selected in the first four rounds. LSU had a player drafted in every round but the fifth.

LSU had seven offensive and six defensive players drafted along with one special teams player.

Moments after the draft ended, four undrafted Tigers signed free agent contracts. Tight end Thaddeus Moss signed with the Washington Redskins, defensive end Breiden Fehoko with the Los Angeles Chargers, offensive lineman Badara Traore with the Chicago Bears and wide receiver Derrick Dillon with the New York Giants.

The SEC finished with the most draft selections of any league with 58.

Following LSU was Alabama 9, Florida 6, Georgia and Mississippi State 5 each, Auburn and South Carolina 4 each, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee 2 each and Vanderbilt 1. Ole Miss was the only SEC schools without a player drafted.

Here’s some of draft records LSU established:

First SEC team and unbeaten and untied college national championship team in the 85-year history of the NFL draft to have the first and last players picked in the first round.

Five first-round selections were a school record and tied Southern Cal 1968, Miami 2002 and Ohio State 2016 for the second most first-round picks in a draft since 1967 when the AFL merged with the NFL.

LSU’s 14 drafted players tied Ohio State’s record in 2004 of the most players taken in a seven-round draft.

Here’s the complete list of LSU’s 2020 draft choices

Round 1 (5)

Joe Burrow, QB, Jr., No.1 overall, Cincinnati

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, So., No. 20, Jacksonville

Justin Jefferson, WR, Jr., No. 22, Minnesota

Patrick Queen, ILB, Jr., No, 28, Baltimore

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Jr., No 32 Kansas City

Round 2 (2)

Grant Delpit, S, Jr., No. 44 Cleveland

Kristian Fulton, CB, Sr., No. 61, Tennessee

Round 3 (3)

Damien Lewis, OG, Sr., No. 69, Seattle

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Jr., C, No. 83 Denver

Jacob Phillips, ILB, Jr., No. 97, Cleveland

Round 4 (2)

Saahdiq Charles, OT, Jr., No. 108, Washington

Rashard Lawrence, DE, Sr., No. 137, Arizona

Round 6 (1)

Blake Ferguson, DS, Sr., No. 185, Miami

Round 7 (1)

Stephen Sullivan, TE, Sr., No. 251, Seattle