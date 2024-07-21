LSU pulls off another major recruiting win

LSU football scored a major recruiting win, landing five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows from Nevada’s Bishop Gorman High. Ranked sixth at his position and 32nd overall for 2025, Meadows chose the Tigers over top programs like Georgia, Notre Dame and Alabama.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Meadows brings size, speed, and track experience. Analysts project him as a defensive mismatch, excelling in jump balls and middle-field routes. His commitment boosts LSU’s already strong 2025 class, joining five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Recruiting expert Greg Biggins praised Meadows’ unique blend of athleticism and body control, noting his potential to develop into an elite tight end. Biggins highlighted Meadows’ dominance in 7v7 competitions and NFL-caliber potential.

This coup follows LSU’s recent commitments from five-star safety DJ Pickett and four-star edge rusher Damien Shanklin. The Tigers now trail only Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia in 2025 recruiting rankings, narrowing the gap to the top spots.