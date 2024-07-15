LSU pitcher Griffin Herring selected 181 overall in sixth round by New York Yankees

LSU had a lot of heroes on the field in Columbia on Sunday as the Tigers won their SEC Series of the season, but none was any larger than Griffin Herring. Herring threw five innings in relief, held Missouri scoreless and struck out eight. Meanwhile, LSU manufactured runs all game long starting in the fifth inning, several of them with two outs. PHOTO by LSU Athletics

LSU sophomore pitcher Griffin Herring was selected Monday in the sixth round of the MLB Draft (181st pick overall) by the New York Yankees.

Rounds 3-10 are being conducted Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Herring, a left-hander from Southlake, Texas, posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

Herring may elect to return to LSU where Jay Johnson has said if he does return he will definitely move into a weekend starting role. That would most likely improve his MLB draft position next season.

A 2024 Second-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, Herring was 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA and five saves in SEC regular-season games, posting seven walks and 45 strikeouts in 31.2 innings (11 appearances).

He was named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, as he holds a 3.5 cumulative grade point average as a finance major at LSU.

