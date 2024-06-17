LSU pitcher Griffin Herring impresses in first start of summer ball

LSU pitcher Griffin Herring has started his summer ball season with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League, and he’s picked up right where he left off.

Herring was one of the best pitchers in the country and posted a 1.79 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched. He had the best ERA in SEC games of any pitcher that threw at least 30 innings.

In his final game of the season, he went a season-high 6.1 innings pitched and allowed just five hits and one run to help LSU win an elimination game against Wofford. He was named a finalist for the Stopper of the Year Award for his performances.

He was just as impressive for the Anglers on Sunday when he threw 3.2 hitless innings against Yarmouth Dennis. He retired the first six batter he faced before letting an opposing batter reach base. He allowed two walks on the day but no runs.

Herring participated in the MLB Combine to get feedback on where he might be drafted, and Perfect Game’s top 500 draft prospects list had him at No. 204. LSU head coach Jay Johnson has already said that if he returns, he’ll be a starting pitcher next season for the Tigers.

“Griffin, we don’t win the national championship without Griffin,” Johnson said. “Lights out reliever this year, then he’s going to pitch on the weekend next year. I have no problem saying that. Now, it’s about seeing if a team jumps to take them as top 50 picks. I would support them to go, but if they don’t, I’d love to have them back.”