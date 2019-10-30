LSU men’s golf team finishes second after final round collapse

VERONA, N.Y. – Despite senior Michael Sanders sharing medalist honors, LSU men’s golf team blew an 11-shot lead on the last day of Turning Stone Collegiate and finished second to Missouri here Monday at the Kaluhyat Golf Club.

After shooting the second-best round in school history with a 23-under in the second round, LSU shot 7-over in the final round as Missouri shot 6-under.

It gave Mizzou the win for the tourney at 17-under 847 compared to LSU’s 15-under 849.

“It was a solid week this week for our team,” said LSU head coach Chuck Winstead. “We saw that we have the ability when things are going well to shoot a low score. We had the experience of being in contention to win the golf tournament. And while we fell short today, if used the right way, it can be a good experience for this team as we grow throughout the year.”

The Tigers travel to Squire Creek GC in Ruston, La. for the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate starting Sunday.

LSU SCORING 289-265-295 849 (-15)

1. (Two-way tie) Michael Sanders 71-69-72 2907 (-9)

5. (Two-way tie) Garrett Barber 71-66-74 211 (-5)

11. (Three-way tie) Connor Gaunt 71-67-77 215 (-1)

14. (Three-way tie) Cohen Trolio 76-68-72 216 (even)

55. (Two-way tie) Trey Winstead 77-75-80 232 (+16)

Playing as an individual

9. (Two-way tie) Nicholas Arcement 69-72-73 214 (-2)