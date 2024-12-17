LSU Loss To SMU Does Not Bode Well For SEC Schedule; Tigers host 1-9 Stetson Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU tied its season high for turnovers with 17, including 13 in the second half, in its 74-64 loss to SMU Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The Tigers (8-2) also lost the rebounding battle by a season-high 10 at 41-31 as they were outmuscled inside.

The Mustangs (9-1) are one of the taller and more experienced teams LSU will see this season, but LSU will see many more better and more physical teams in the Southeastern Conference schedule, which opens for the Tigers on Jan. 4 at home against Vanderbilt (9-1).

LSU BASKETBALL SQUANDERS LEAD AGAINST SMU

The SEC only had five of the top seven teams ranked in the Associated Press poll on Monday – No. 1 Tennessee (10-0), No. 2 Auburn (9-1), No. 4 Kentucky (10-1), No. 6 Alabama (8-1) and No. 7 Florida (10-0).

Another three SEC teams made the poll – No. 12 Texas A&M (9-2), No. 14 Oklahoma (10-0) and No. 17 Ole Miss (9-1). Another five received votes with 9-1 Mississippi State (158 votes), 9-2 Arkansas (151) and 9-1 Missouri (120) leading the way. Georgia (9-1) and Texas (9-2) also received votes.

LSU led SMU in the first half by 26-17 and by 33-27 at the break. But its nine turnovers in the first eight minutes of the second half led to the Mustangs taking a 49-39 lead, and they never lost control.

“The two things that really stand out to me in the second half – 13 turnovers and 26 points allowed in the paint,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “That’s just not going to be the formula for us to have any sort of success moving forward. So we’ve got to improve those two areas.”

The Tigers should be able to work on all areas against Stetson (1-9) on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (8 p.m., SEC Network). The Hatters’ only win was 94-75 over New College in Sarasota, Florida, on Nov. 4 in their opener. They lost, 81-72, to Florida International on Saturday.

LSU is not beefy inside, so rebounding and holding its own in the paint will be a continuous challenge in the SEC, but the turnovers by guards are inexcusable. Cam Carter, Jordan Sears and Vyctorius Miller combined for 10.

“The second half, to come out like that and just turn the ball over possession after possession,” McMahon said. “And just from a decision-making standpoint and just lack of ball security – it’s impossible to win when you turn it over like that.”