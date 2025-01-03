LSU Looks To 2026 Class As Portal And ’25 Classes Virtually Full For Now

Tiger Rag News Services

With most of his immediate recruiting done, LSU football coach Brian Kelly has turned to his Class of 2026.

The Tigers gained a commitment on Thursday from No. 12-ranked defensive tackle JaReylan McCoy (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) of Tupelo High in Tupelo, Mississippi. McCoy is the No. 103 prospect in the nation and No. 6 defensive tackle in his state, according to the 247sports.com composite rankings for 2026.

McCoy has received scholarship offers from Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, USC and Utah, among others.

LSU’s class of ’26 is ranked No. 5 in the nation by 247sports.com and has six commitments so far.

The Tigers have 23 commitments to their ’25 class that is ranked No. 8 in the nation. Kelly may add a few to that class on the second national signing day on Feb. 5.

LSU’s Transfer Portal class of 14 is ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247sports.com:

LSU’s 2024-25 TRANSFER PORTAL CLASS (14)

-No. 2 Overall and No. 1 Edge Patrick Payton, Florida State.

-No. 10 Overall and No. 5 WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma.

-No. 18 Overall and No. 8 WR-RET Barion Brown, Kentucky.

-No. 36 Overall and No. 2 CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech.

-No. 43 Overall and No. 6 DE Jake Pyburn, Florida.

-No. 53 Overall and No. 4 Interior OL Braelin Moore, Virginia Tech.

-No. 66 Overall and No. 6 Interior OL Josh Thompson, Northwestern.

-No. 71 Overall and No. 8 CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Florida.

-No. 92 Overall and No. 13 QB Michael Van Buren, Mississippi State.

-No. 125 Overall and No. 14 DE Jimari Butler, Nebraska.

-No. 128 Overall and No. 8 TE Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma.

-No. 307 Overall and No. 25 DT Sydir Mitchell, Texas.

-Unranked WR Destyn Hill, Florida State.

-Unranked P Grant Chadwick, Middle Tennessee State.