LSU linebacker commitment to take an official visit with Texas A&M

Brian Kelly and his staff secured a commitment from linebacker Keylan Moses in November of last year, but the star linebacker is set to take an official visit to Texas A&M this week.

Moses, a four-star from Baton Rouge, is the seventh highest player in LSU’s class of 2025 and the No. 237 overall player in the country. Moses is still committed to LSU, but players will often look around at other schools even after committing to a school.

His visit to College Station doesn’t mean that he’ll walk back his commitment to LSU, and he could simply be doing his due diligence. The Tigers did have five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore decommit from them, but they are working to secure his commitment again.