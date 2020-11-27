LSU hopes to build on its season-opening win when it plays Saturday vs. Saint Louis

LSU steps up in weight class when it plays host Saint Louis Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Billiken Classic.

The game will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area on the LSU Sports Radio Network and 100.7 FM The Tiger with Patrick Wright and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. The game will be streamed on subscription service ESPN+.

The Tigers (1-0) beat SIU Edwardsville on Thursday night, 94-81, while Saint Louis (1-0) defeated SIUE 89-52 on Wednesday.

Though junior forward Darius Days scored a career-high 24 points in LSU’s season opening win, newcomers accounted for 47 of the Tigers’ points led by freshman guard Cam Thomas’ 27 points.

Thomas made 10-of-21 field goal attempts and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes, hitting some clutch shots in the game’s last 10 minutes.

“It was a little bit rusty; we hadn’t played in a while,” Wade said. “We got a big lead and I think we relaxed a little bit.

Saint Louis (1-0) returns all five starters from last year’s team that finished 23-8 overall.

Javonte Perkins, who was last year’s A-10 Sixth Man of the Year for head coach Travis Ford, started in SLU’s opener and scored 15 of the Billikens’ first 23 points to help SLU get rolling in their win. Five players were in double figures led by Perkins, who finished with 22.

““It’s going to be a big game, it’s going to be like an NCAA tournament-level game,” Wade said. They played well (Wednesday), and they didn’t have one of their best players.”