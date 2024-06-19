LSU football recruiting target will announce his decision this Friday

June 19, 2024 Will Nickel Football, Football Recruiting, Recruiting 0
LSU football coach Brian Kelly is hoping to land a tight end recruit this Friday. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

LSU will find out if it’s adding three-star tight end Micah Jones to its recruiting class soon.

Jones will announce his commitment on Friday after narrowing down his list of potential schools to five. He’ll choose between LSU, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

He’s the No. 28 tight end in the 2025 class and has been predicted to land with Ole Miss and Florida at different points in the recruiting process. On3 predicts that Florida has a 90% chance of landing the young tight end.

